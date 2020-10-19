The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Steffy Hits the Fast Forward Button With Finn

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

A fresh from rehab Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is ready to rock and roll on The Bold and the Beautiful. She tells Finn (Tanner Novlan) she's ready to move forward because of how he helped her view her life.

Liam (Scott Clifton) reminds Steffy she doesn't know much about the good doc and will be there to keep things in check if he needs to.

Then . . . Steffy makes a surprising declaration to Finn.

Watch the new B&B promo below: