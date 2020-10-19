Days of Our Lives Resumes Filming After Temporary Shutdown

Days of Our Lives has reportedly resumed production after pausing temporarily due to a positive COVID test. DAYS was scheduled to start back up again on Oct. 26 after a two-week hiatus.

RELATED: Days of Our Lives Pauses Production for Two Weeks After Positive COVID Test

The news came after Lauren Koslow (Kate) posted a selfie in her dressing room on Instagram on Oct. 19. She shared:

Robert Scott Wilson (Ben) posted a video of him driving to the Sony lot on his Instagram stories: