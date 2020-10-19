Joy Behar Discusses Rumored Meghan McCain Feud and When She's Leaving The View

Are the on-air dust-ups between Joy Behar and Meghan McCain real on The View? Judge for yourself. The Daily Beast spoke with the OG of the long-running ABC talk show, where Behar discussed everything from politics, former co-hosts, COVID-19 to the rumored feud she has with McCain.

I’m curious how real the Joy Behar vs. Meghan McCain thing is on The View. OK look, here’s the thing: she’s your age. I could be her grandmother probably—or certainly her mother. She’s a kid. We get into arguments, and it works out. I got into these fights with Elisabeth Hasselbeck, and I got into a fight last week with Marsha Blackburn. Whoever comes on and gives me shit, I’ll give it right back. That’s how we work.

Do Behar and McCain leave their infamous debates on television? It doesn't seem that way according to the veteran co-host and comic.

I’ve read that the Elisabeth Hasselbeck stuff mostly stayed on-camera but the Meghan McCain fighting has traveled behind the scenes as well. A little bit. A little bit… but that was when we were in the studio, and now we’re of course not in the studio anymore. There were moments in the hair and makeup room maybe, but it wasn’t anything catastrophic. You get mad at her and she gets mad at you, and then you write her something funny or she writes something at you, and she shows me pictures of her baby now. That baby is adorable.

Is Behar going to do like the show's closing and take a little time to enjoy herself once her contract is up? Behar maybe signing off from the show or may not, according to her.

I know your contract is up in 2022. Will that be it for you on The View? I think that’s enough for me, 2022. That will be it. Well, maybe. I’m getting older and I want to travel a little bit. I want to go back to Italy but I’m missing my chances here with this goddamn virus! I want to do some traveling, do some writing. If Trump wins, I don’t know what I’m gonna do.

