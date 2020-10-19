Lily James Reportedly Cancels Today Show Appearance Amid Infidelity Allegations

Page Six reports that actress Lily James has nixed her Oct. 19 appearance on the Today Show promoting her new film, Rebecca. The same goes for her co-star, Armie Hammer. The news comes after James was spotted cozying up to a married fellow actor, Dominic West, in Rome.

Page Six says that James pulled out of the scheduled promo spot over this past weekend. James has not spoken out since the incident, and she recently canceled an appearance on the UK's The Graham Norton Show. The Brit has been romantically linked to Matt Smith and, more recently, Chris Evans.

West has been married to Irish aristocrat/landscape designer Caitlin FitzGerald since 2010, and they share three children. Last week, husband and wife smooched in front of the English paparazzi and handed out a paper statement that read: