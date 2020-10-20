The Real's Garcelle Beauvais Inks Deal for Memoir 'Finding My G-Spot'

Steven Bergman Phography

The Real's Garcelle Beauvais is adding "author" to her list of current jobs. The actress, model, podcast host, reality star, and talk show host is set to write a memoir called Finding My G-Spot, according to Publishers' Marketplace.

The industry database described the book as:

a memoir about falling back in love with yourself, with never-before-heard stories and advice on relationships, parenting, and career.

No news yet on a release date, but the book has been acquired by HarperCollins' Amistad Press.