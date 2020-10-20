The Real's Garcelle Beauvais Inks Deal for Memoir 'Finding My G-Spot'
The Real's Garcelle Beauvais is adding "author" to her list of current jobs. The actress, model, podcast host, reality star, and talk show host is set to write a memoir called Finding My G-Spot, according to Publishers' Marketplace.
The industry database described the book as:
a memoir about falling back in love with yourself, with never-before-heard stories and advice on relationships, parenting, and career.
No news yet on a release date, but the book has been acquired by HarperCollins' Amistad Press.