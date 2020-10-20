The Young and the Restless' Peter Bergman Talks Filming Dina's Death While Distancing
The Young and the Restless star Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) is back at work after production shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he's happy to be on set again. However, safety restrictions mean that he and his co-stars have had to film emotional scenes at a distance from one another, which has proven challenging.
Bergman told Michael Fairman TV:
So, all in all, I was very happy to be back, and socially-distancing didn’t really bother me at all, and then Dina [Marla Adams] died. Doing that from six feet away was just awful. You saw the limits at a time where not any of us could be within six feet of each other; where you would usually hold a hand, stroke a brow, and talk softly.
So, I think the writers did what they needed to do to make it work for Dina’s exit. We are in the middle of COVID, in case anybody forgot, and so you have to ask, ‘Does America really want to watch an elderly woman die in the middle of the Abbott living room or anywhere else?’ So, we had to have Dina’s exit without looking at a dead body, out of respect for the times we are living in. We had to do a strong, powerful, pivotal scene with our hands tied behind our backs.
He added:
The depth of what Ashley (Eileen Davidson) is feeling, what Traci (Beth Maitland) is feeling, what Jack is feeling, were kind of lost because of the way we had to do it. The writers had to do it, so I’m not blaming anyone, but because of the way we had to do it, there was no, 'Wow, why isn’t Ashley crying? Why is she just so stoic that this isn’t touching her at all?' because she can’t go there. Traci feeling like she found her place in the family simply by Dina saying, 'You’re the beating heart of this family,' and Jack, who is doing the right thing, 'She should leave peacefully, she should leave feeling loved, we should all be here, we should give her nothing but love,' damn, this is complicated. You couldn’t have any of those things.