The Young and the Restless star Peter Bergman (Jack Abbott) is back at work after production shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and he's happy to be on set again. However, safety restrictions mean that he and his co-stars have had to film emotional scenes at a distance from one another, which has proven challenging.

Bergman told Michael Fairman TV:

So, all in all, I was very happy to be back, and socially-distancing didn’t really bother me at all, and then Dina [Marla Adams] died. Doing that from six feet away was just awful. You saw the limits at a time where not any of us could be within six feet of each other; where you would usually hold a hand, stroke a brow, and talk softly. So, I think the writers did what they needed to do to make it work for Dina’s exit. We are in the middle of COVID, in case anybody forgot, and so you have to ask, ‘Does America really want to watch an elderly woman die in the middle of the Abbott living room or anywhere else?’ So, we had to have Dina’s exit without looking at a dead body, out of respect for the times we are living in. We had to do a strong, powerful, pivotal scene with our hands tied behind our backs.

