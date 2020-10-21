Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, Tanner Novlan

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are still talking to each other at her place in Malibu. Steffy admits the motorcycle accident was the last straw of bad luck that pushed her over the edge. Finn concedes she'd already been dealing with a lot before that, but Steffy corrects him . . . she wasn't dealing with it, but in fact, trying to tough it out like she usually does.

Steffy tells Finn he pointed her in the right direction by taking care of her at the hospital and at home. She acknowledges his visits to her at rehab (I must have missed those episodes). Steffy says she finally feels peace and is ready to move forward.

Now that her treatment is done (!), Steffy feels she can talk about her feelings. She apparently didn't want Finn to confuse her twitterpated feelings for those of gratitude. Not only does Steffy tell Finn she loves him (!!), he responds in kind by telling her he loves her too (!!!). Unfortunately, their kiss is interrupted by Kelly, who has no sense of timing.

