Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of October 19, 2020
- Justin Baldoni (ex-Graham) has been contracted to write three books for HarperCollins; his first, Man Enough: Undefining My Masculinity, is out on April 27, 2021
- Christopher Sean (ex-Paul) announced on Instagram that he'll appear in the role-playing series The Unleashed, airing on Twitch
- Arianne Zucker (Nicole) shared on Instagram that she is starring in the UFO flick Monsters of California
- Molly Burnett (ex-Melanie) has been promoted to a series regular on Queen of the South Season 5
- Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel) launched Martin Music Lab, a collaboration with Orbital Audio headphones
- Laurence Fishburne (ex-Josh) hosts and narrates the new TV series History's Greatest Mysteries on the History Channel, debuting Nov. 14 at 9 PM EST
- Nathan Fillion (ex-Joey) will narrate the audiobook of the sci-fi novel The Salvage Crew by Sri Lankan author Yudhanjaya Wijeratne. Preview the audio below
- Eva Longoria (ex-Isabella) will star in a sci-fi movie opposite Ice Cube
- David Hasselhoff (ex-Snapper) will voice Superman in a series of shorts for DC's Death Metal
- Nia Peeples (ex-Karen) is co-hosting a Pretty Little Liars rewatch podcast, Pretty Little Wine Moms (she starred on PLL as Pam)
- Eric Roberts (ex-Vance) will star in the dystopian fantasy movie Greatland
- Angell Conwell (ex-Leslie) will see her 2012 sitcom Family Time re-air on Bounce
- Barbara Crampton (ex-Leanna) walked Entertainment Weekly through her storied career in the horror film genre as she curates films for IFC this Halloween
- Max Ehrich (ex-Fen) has released his debut single, the piano ballad "Afraid"; watch the video below