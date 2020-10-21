Billy Flynn

We begin our day in Salem with Gwen (Emily O'Brien) planning her party of revenge on the Deveraux family . . . when in walks Jake (Brandon Barash). Jake is being annoying and Gwen is, in turn, annoyed. Meanwhile, Chad (Billy Flynn) is lurking outside the room.

Upstairs, Chad walks in on Abigail (Marci Miller) reading a book in the bedroom. Chad is being a pissy little bitch because Jake is downstairs drinking his liquor and parading around his house. Abigail seems amused. Chad goes on to explain how he tried hard to make nice with Jake, but alas, things did not work out.

At Statesville, Clyde (James Read) is reading about the tragedy of Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) and Ciara (Victoria Konefal) when in saunters Orpheus (George DelHoyo). He explains there was a crisis at the maximum security prison and he was shipped back to Statesville.

Ben is staring at pictures of Ciara and the gun Vincent (Michael Teh) used to maybe, sort of, kill Ciara. Ben explains to himself that he will send Vincent to hell using that same gun.

