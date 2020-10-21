Bryton James, Brytni Sarpy

Nate (Sean Dominic) and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) find themselves in the lobby of the Grand Phoenix. The cool cucumber lets Nate know he doesn't have to feel awkward. Nate says he's good if she's good. And Amanda? You guessed it . . . she's good.

The duo wonder where Devon (Bryton James) and Elena (Brytni Sarpy) disappeared to, as Nate wants to discuss "something" with her. Amanda wonders why Nate couldn't just text her about this "something" regarding the clinic. Nate squirms a bit, then Amanda comments that nights like this must be hard for him. Amanda continues to rattle his cage by sending a message that she knows how Nate feels about Elena. When he gets really uncomfortable, Amanda excuses herself.

Devon chases down Elena in their hotel room. She's sitting on the couch, very upset. Devon wants to know what's going on and wants her to talk to him. He sits beside her and she devolves into tears. Devon asks if she made a medical mistake with Jared. She admits she made a mistake, but not with Jared (UH OH, here we go!).

Elena looks at Devon and says she was all stressed out and coming down from an adrenaline rush. She goes even further and says "they" momentarily lost control. Devon's curiosity increases as Elena declares her love for Devon, whilst also blurting out that she banged Nate, right there on the exam table (well, she wasn't that graphic).

Wow! Can a gal make matters worse? Yes! Elena claims she doesn't know how it ha-happened! As she pleads for his understanding, Devon makes a beeline for the door, leaving her all alone in a puddle of mush.

