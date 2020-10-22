Niecy Nash Nabs New Daytime Talk Show

Niecy Nash Photo Credit: TNT

Niecy Nash may be returning to daytime. The When They See Us and Claws actress is close to getting the greenlight for a syndicated daytime talk show deal where she is set to be the host. According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS Television Distribution is behind the venture along with Ben Winston and The Late Late Show host James Corden's Fulwell 73.

A presentation is slated to be filmed in the future for the possible show and, if it gets the go ahead, Nash will be back in the daytime world - she hosted Clean House by Style Network from 2003-2010, where she scored a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Special Class Special.