Podcast As the Curtain Rises, "Broadway’s First Digital Soap Opera," Launches

James Monroe Iglehart Broadwaycom/YouTube

From the Great White Way to the soap soundstage! The Broadway Podcast Network has launched “Broadway’s first digital soap opera,” As the Curtain Rises. This original radio play is set in the behind-the-scenes world of the theater, Deadline shares, and the fictional podcast features an impressive cast.

Among the stars lending their talents to ATCR are Tony winners James Monroe Iglehart and Lillias White, The Good Wife’s Michael Urie, Dear Evan Hansen's Andrew Barth Feldman, On Your Feet!'s Mauricio Martinez, and more.

As the Curtain Rises was produced entirely in quarantine and supports The Actor’s Fund and the BPN Frontline Worker Initiative. The first episode launches today, with three more installments scheduled for consecutive Thursdays and more in the pipeline. Dori Berinstein directed, co-wrote, and produced ATCR.

Co-writer Mark Peikert, formerly editor-in-chief of Playbill, said:

One of the reasons I came to NYC is because As the World Turns and Guiding Light filmed here. So to be able to go back to my first passion, soap operas, with the industry I spent the last 15 years reporting on is a dream come true. Too bad the real-life stories are so over-the-top we couldn’t include them.

Here's the soapy synopsis for Episode 1, "Let the Games Begin":

After the ‘Broadway Disher’ (Lesli Margherita) leaks news of a top secret, in-the-works, new mega musical, the Broadway community goes off-the-charts batty. Top-of-their-game Broadway Producers Cheryl Philips (Lillias White) and Steve Jones (James Monroe Iglehart), arch enemies, pounce. Who will get the rights? Will way-out-of-their-comfort-zone creators Kaye (Ashley Park) and Bobby (Michael Urie) manage to deliver a draft of the show before their marriage implodes? Will Director/Choreographer Zoey Taylor (Ariana DeBose) send the show’s budget into a free fall with her wildly ambitious vision? Will Broadway Diva Emma-Olivia (Sarah Stiles) get a Schmackery’s cookie (with Sprinkles) named in her honor? Will newbie Agent Maxwell Fernsby (George Salazar) step into his new big shoes? And will Science Consultant Andrew Barth Feldman (Andrew Barth Feldman) protect the integrity and authenticity of the in-the-works mega musical, before he needs to leave this top secret show to star in a new Broadway musical?

Listen to the first episode here.