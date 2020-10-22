The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Theo Goes After Dina's Money!

Tyler Johnson

Theo: As Dina's (Marla Adams) kids mourn the loss of their mother, the social media guru (Tyler Johnson) decides to get ALL of her coins and sues them for Dina's entire estate! Will he succeed?

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) questions his son Kyle's (Michael Mealor) decisions.

Nick: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) tries to play knight in shining armor for his lady, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford), when he tries to help her out of a tough spot. Look for Nick's well-meaning intentions to blow up in his face.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) gets a startling call. Look for Phyllis to strike a deal with Victoria.

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) goes to the mat for Adam (Mark Grossman). Meanwhile, Adam tells his dad he's done with him for good.

Nate/Elena/Devon/Amanda: The fallout continues from doctors at New Hope Clinic's dalliance. Elena (Brytni Sarpy) begs Devon (Bryton James) for another chance, but he is not having it at all. Elena has a tough time dealing with Devon breaking things off. Meanwhile, Nate (Sean Dominic) feels the heat of his decision to sleep with Elena. Look for Devon and Amanda (Mishael Morgan) to get a bit closer when she talks about her childhood.

Kevin: The tech whiz (Greg Rikaart) revels in Adam's chickens coming home to roost.

Billy/Lily: The Abbott bad boy (Jason Thompson) and the Chancellor Communications exec (Christel Khalil) have a near kiss moment. Will the two take things further?

Kyle/Summer: Watch for Kyle to pledge his love and devotion to his runaway bride (Hunter King).

Sally Spectra: The former SoCal resident and budding designer (Courtney Hope) arrives in Genoa City. Things are going to be interesting with Ms. Spectra.