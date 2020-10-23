The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Steffy Ain't Buying What Hope Is Selling

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) just doesn't believe a word his mama Quinn (Rena Sofer) says.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) are positively giddy with joy.

Zoe's (Kiara Barnes) sister, Paris (Diamond White), makes her arrival known.

Having alienated everyone, Quinn wallows in loneliness.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) gives Finn (Tanner Novlan) the skinny on Liam (Scott Clifton).

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) thinks Hope (Annika Noelle) might have ulterior motives for supporting Finn.

Quinn doesn't see Shauna (Denise Richards) coming.

Wyatt REALLY wants Quinn and Eric (John McCook) to kiss and make up.

Hope's got too much going on at work and at home. Something's gotta give!

Ridge and Steffy have a warm family sit down.

Quinn cautiously approaches Ridge and Eric for forgiveness.