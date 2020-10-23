The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Thomas Reveals His True Self When He Argues With a Mannequin

Matthew Atkinson

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson), who recently seemed to put aside his bad behavior, has gone down another path. Yesterday, he told Hope (Annika Noelle) he could be a healthy part of her life. That was before he hijacked the Hope for the Future shipment and took it home.

Now that Hopequin is unpacked and sitting on the couch, he starts to hear voices. (Isn't that a sign of a psychotic break?) This is when Thomas decides it's time for Hopequin to get back to Forrester. That's when things really head south for ole' Tommy.

Hopequin "tells" Thomas that they're finally alone together and to bring her back tomorrow. Thomas balks at that idea, but Hopequin claims she wants to be with him, which she knows he wants.

Thomas questions his sanity, while Hopequin stares blankly at him.

