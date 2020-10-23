Cady McClain recently stepped into Melissa Reeves' Horton heels at Days of Our Lives. The daytime veteran opened up to Soap Opera Digest about her return to acting and how she prepared to play Jennifer Horton.

She confessed that joining a new show was easier than some might think. She explained:

I live 15 minutes away from the studio. Jon [Lindstrom, Kevin/Ryan, GH, her husband] and I don’t have kids, but we do have our little dogs, Jon is working on GH, so we already know how protocol and shooting on a set with Covid works, and how to run our lives, so it was really easy to say yes. Obviously, the show is wonderful and the character is iconic.

Heading to set again was a joyous experience. McClain shared:

Sometimes the business is really tough, and I have thought that I might not act again, so to be treated with such value and warmth and kindness and support by the production team was just so unexpected. I got to work with Deidre [Hall, Marlena] and Drake [Hogestyn,John] and Matt [Ashford, Jack], and oh, my God, I laughed when I got on set. I laughed so hard. They were just so funny and so great and so warm and so kind. It was just one of the best days. I can’t speak for anyone else, but I’m so grateful to be back at work, to have some sense of normalcy.

How did she prepare to take over the fan-favorite role of one Ms. Jennifer Rose? She "watched everything" she could and read character histories, McClain dished. She added: