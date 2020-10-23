Cameron Johnson Joins Days of Our Lives as Recast Theo Carver - Daytime Confidential

Cameron Johnson Joins Days of Our Lives as Recast Theo Carver

Author:
Publish date:
Cameron Johnson

Days of Our Lives has found its new Theo Carver. According to Soaps.com, Cameron Johnson will play the son of Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and the late Dr. Lexie Brooks Carver (Renee Jones) as he returns to Salem.

Kyler Pettis occupied the role of Theo from 2015 to 2018. He won an Emmy for his performance in 2019.

RELATED: Kyler Pettis Wins Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series

No word yet on Johnson's first airdate, but it will come later this fall.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

days-promo-10:3:2016.png
Days of Our Lives

Theo Takes Action on DAYS (PROMO)

Screen Shot 2020-09-17 at 9.52.04 AM
Days of Our Lives

Tina Huang Joins DAYS as Recast DA Melinda Trask

Kyler Pettis.JPG
Days of Our Lives

REPORT: Kyler Pettis Cast as SORASed Theo on Days of Our Lives

adrienne
Days of Our Lives

Twists & Turns Highlight DAYS' Fall Preview (PROMO)