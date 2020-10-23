Days of Our Lives has found its new Theo Carver. According to Soaps.com, Cameron Johnson will play the son of Abe Carver (James Reynolds) and the late Dr. Lexie Brooks Carver (Renee Jones) as he returns to Salem.

Kyler Pettis occupied the role of Theo from 2015 to 2018. He won an Emmy for his performance in 2019.

No word yet on Johnson's first airdate, but it will come later this fall.