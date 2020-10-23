William Utay

We begin our day in Salem with Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer) channeling his daddy by ordering everybody around to get this damned blackout fixed. Lani (Sal Stowers) walks in and calls him commissioner and restates the obvious. Orpheus (George DelHoyo), Clyde (James Read), and Dr. Rolf (William Utay) on the loose is none too good for the good residents of Salem.

Side Note: Did anyone else notice the heat radiating off Shawn Douglas and Lani?

At the Salem Inn, Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) is explaining to Clyde that Ciara came to him in a vision. Clyde seems reluctant to buy into this revelation. Ben tries to explain that "Ciara" tried to convince him to be good, but he wanted to be bad, bad, bad . . . to Vincent (Michael Teh). Just then, Eli (Lamon Archey) bangs on the door. He's looking for Clyde.

In Abigail's (Marci Miller) bedroom, Gwen (Emily O'Brien) is trying to get her to rethink shellfish cuz folks might be allergic! Abigail agrees, but is clearly distracted. Gwen wants to know what's up. Abs is worried about Chad (Billy Flynn), but Gwen tells her to relax.

Downstairs, Dt. Rolf is grieving for Stefano and holding Chad at gunpoint. Chad and his chest hair are trying to calm Dr. Rolf down, but he is set on avenging Stefano's death. Chad is trying to use sarcasm as a weapon . . . not a wise move when Dr. Rolf is involved.

That's the end of the beginning of our day in Salem. What else happened that tempted your tummies with the taste of nuts and honey? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video below and sound off in the comments!