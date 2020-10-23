Kristian Alfonso

Kristian Alfonso (ex-Hope Williams Brady) may no longer be in Salem, but she's still appearing on television screens. The Days of Our Lives actress has joined her former co-star Alison Sweeney (Sami) for the latest installment of Hallmark Movies & Mysteries series Chronicle Mysteries. Alfonso gave a little teaser via Instagram when she posted a behind-the-scenes picture of herself as a sheriff.

Later, Sweeney broke the news on the social media platform, announcing Alfonso was joining the latest installment when she posted the below picture.

No word on when the project will debut.