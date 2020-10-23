The Young and the Restless Recap: Chelsea Realizes Second Best Is Not Good Enough

Melissa Claire Egan

Nate (Sean Dominic) tries to convince Elena (Brytni Sarpy) to stay at the clinic. He sites how popular she is with the patients. He tells her they will figure out a way to make it work. Elena fears that since the clinic is Devon's (Bryton James) baby, he may pull its funding. Nate tells her to wait it out because he doesn't believe Devon will do that.

Elena points out that Nate and Devon are family, and he will eventually forgive him. She thinks Devon will always see her as the woman who broke his heart. Nate wonders if there is a way to salvage something from the ashes, but Elena doesn't think that can happen and walks out.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) tells Adam (Mark Grossman) she heard his conversation with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). She's hurt and disgusted by Adam. She adds it was enlightening as well, since he went on and on about Sharon. Adam claims he was needling Rey since he threatened his freedom. Adam says he pretended so Rey would know what it would feel like to lose the thing he loves the most.

Adam tries to backtrack and say he loves Chelsea, but she's not buying it. Chelsea realizes she will always second best despite everything she's given up for Adam. Chelsea tells him her bags are packed and she's leaving.

