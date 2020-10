Days of Our Lives Promo: Kate Gets Fired Up When Henry Disappears

Lauren Koslow

Clyde (James Read) dupes Allie (Lindsay Arnold) to gain access into her home on Days of Our Lives. When Kate (Lauren Koslow) finds out what he did to Henry, she goes all Annie Oakley on his ass!

Meanwhile, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) has a new issue to worry about. Dr. Rolf (William Utay) wants to use her innards for another baby experiment.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: