Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Dr. Rolf Has Sinister Plans For Kayla's . . . Womb?

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Clyde (James Read) is on the run with baby Henry!

The DNA results are in for baby Henry!

Justin (Wally Kurth) and Bonnie (Judi Evans) talk some business.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) do some sleuthing at Hope's house.

Orpheus (George DelHoyo) has plans for Marlena (Deidre Hall).

Clyde sees Kate (Lauren Koslow) and the barrel of her gun.

Roman (Josh Taylor) and Kate have a sit down.

John (Drake Hogestyn) is shocked from his sit down with Ben (Robert Scott Wilson).

Christian (Brock Kelly) returns to Salem and mixes it up with Marlena and Orpheus.

Kate puts a bullet in Clyde.

Orpheus and John go toe to toe.

Jake (Brandon Barash) gets up in Gwen's (Emily O'Brien) face about her party planning.

Dr. Rolf (William Utay) taps Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) to be a surrogate for Stefano's clone.

Clyde tries to get Ben to think rationally.

Ben tells all to Eli (Lamon Archey).

Roman and Steve (Stephen Nichols) search for Kayla.

All of Salem cries for Ciara Alice.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) clues Lani (Sal Stowers) in on her plans moving forward.

Claire (Isabel Durant) tries to connect with Ben on the day of Ciara Alice's memorial.

Dr. Rolf and Gwen come to an understanding.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) clues Grandma Kate in on Allie's (Lindsay Arnold) rape.

Ben is out for BLOOD!