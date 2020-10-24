General Hospital Spoilers: Nikolas Tempts Ava's Tummy With The Taste of Nuts and Honey - Daytime Confidential

General Hospital Spoilers: Nikolas Tempts Ava's Tummy With The Taste of Nuts and Honey

Author:
Publish date:
Maura West, Marcus Coloma

Maura West, Marcus Coloma

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Julian (William deVry) and Ava (Maura West) bond over liquor. 

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is getting sick of constantly defending Peter (Wes Ramsey). 

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Maxie have a sit down. 

Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) gives Lulu (Emme Rylan) some guiding words about Dante (Dominic Zamprogna). 

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) has a proposition for Julian. 

Kevin is busy this week as Anna also wants advice from him. 

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) treats Sonny (Maurice Benard) like Yoda. 

Chase (Josh Swickard) makes amends with Brook Lynn (Briana Lane). 

Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) and Portia (Brook Kerr) have a sit down. 

Chase wants to know why Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is acting like the energizer bunny. 

Nikolas tries to entice Ava. 

Happy Birthday, Maxie!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

GH 33
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Nikolas and Ava Bond Over Hooch

gh-spoilers-10:9:2020
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Ava Finds That Tryin' to Attend to Two Men Is Like a Ball and Chain

gh-shirtless chase
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Finn Knows Chase Is a Lie and the Truth Ain't In Him

perkie-gh-12:19:2019
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Ava Slaps the Taste Out of Nikolas' Fast Talking Mouth