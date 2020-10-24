General Hospital Spoilers: Nikolas Tempts Ava's Tummy With The Taste of Nuts and Honey

Maura West, Marcus Coloma

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Julian (William deVry) and Ava (Maura West) bond over liquor.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) is getting sick of constantly defending Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Maxie have a sit down.

Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) gives Lulu (Emme Rylan) some guiding words about Dante (Dominic Zamprogna).

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) has a proposition for Julian.

Kevin is busy this week as Anna also wants advice from him.

Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) treats Sonny (Maurice Benard) like Yoda.

Chase (Josh Swickard) makes amends with Brook Lynn (Briana Lane).

Lizzie Beth (Rebecca Herbst) and Portia (Brook Kerr) have a sit down.

Chase wants to know why Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is acting like the energizer bunny.

Nikolas tries to entice Ava.

Happy Birthday, Maxie!