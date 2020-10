The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Brooke Is Pleasantly Surprised By Carter

Katherine Kelly Lang

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) has some good news on The Bold and the Beautiful. He made some magic happen for Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) . . . their divorce didn't happen and they're still married. Who's gonna break this news flash to Shauna (Denise Richards) and Quinn (Rena Sofer)?

Watch the new B&B promo below: