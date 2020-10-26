General Hospital Promo: Port Charles Is Overrun With Spooky Surprises

Finola Hughes

Buckle up for a week of Halloween tricks and treats on General Hospital.

Franco (Roger Howarth) finds himself in hot water with Epiphany (Sonya Eddy) for stealing a hot Halloween commodity.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) appears to knock on Jackie's (Kim Delaney) door, but my money says it's Anna's (Finola Hughes).

Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) approaches a defensive, knife-wielding Ava (Maura West).

Jason (Steve Burton) and Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) keep trying to take down an edgy and startled Peter (Wes Ramsey).

Watch the new GH promo below: