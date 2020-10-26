Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless star Brytni Sarpy (Elena Dawson) has delivered knockout scenes recently. Last week, Elena's world imploded when she admitted to her boyfriend, Devon Hamilton (Bryton James), that she slept with his cousin Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic).

Sarpy spoke to Michael Fairman TV about the "Elevon" break-up and what additional problems might arise from Elena's one night with Nate. Elena was terrified of anything developing between Devon and Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan), the lookalike of the billionaire's late wife, Hilary. Still, the doc was tormented by dreams of Devon and Amanda in flagrante delicto. Sarpy explained:

This was when she had already jumped down the rabbit hole of being insecure about what was going on about Amanda and Devon and how much time they were spending together and hoping that he didn’t fall back into those feelings he had for Hilary that he had just gotten through. For Elena, I think it was a lot of PTSD; for her. She felt the first half of their relationship was trying to get over Hilary. Once it finally turned to a point where Amanda was spending a lot of time with Devon. and she had started only confiding in Nate and not Devon about how she felt, that’s when I think those insecure feelings came up, and her talking about it so much manifested into her dreams, and she set herself up for her own trauma.

How did Sarpy manage to film the dramatic scenes with COVID-19 restrictions in place? Well, her real-life love, James, stood in for Dominic in the love scene. She dished:

Yes, it was certainly awkward because his double was Bryton, so it’s hard to play that you’re cheating on a character with the actor who plays the character that you’re cheating on. (Laughs)

Devon broke up with Elena and booted her from their apartment once she confessed, but is this the end for the fan-favorite couple? Asked if there might be a "who's the daddy" storyline coming, with Elena becoming pregnant by one of two men, Sarpy said:

What do I think of that? I don’t know. It could happen. Crazier things have happened on soaps. Will it be the classic, 'Whodunit?'

