Wendy Williams Addresses Unusual Behavior By Saying She's "Not Perfect"

The Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams is addressing concerns expressed by viewers, according to The Wrap. On her Oct. 23 episode, she repeatedly paused awkwardly and trailed off throughout the show. Meanwhile, her former DJ, DJ Boof, hinted at some behind-the-scenes drama behind his exit in an Instagram comment.

This unusual behavior sparked a discussion on her Oct. 26 show, when Williams told her audience:

I love entertaining you, you know, and it’s not easy. It’s not easy. You’re a tough crowd.

She added:

I always say I love you for watching because I really, really do. I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you. I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it’s still work and effort put in for the hour that I’m out here with you, you know? I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect.

Watch Wendy's Oct. 23 episode below.