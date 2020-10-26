Wendy Williams Addresses Unusual Behavior By Saying She's "Not Perfect" - Daytime Confidential

Wendy Williams Addresses Unusual Behavior By Saying She's "Not Perfect"

Author:
Publish date:
Wendy Williams

Wendy Williams is addressing concerns expressed by viewers, according to The Wrap. On her Oct. 23 episode, she repeatedly paused awkwardly and trailed off throughout the show. Meanwhile, her former DJ, DJ Boof, hinted at some behind-the-scenes drama behind his exit in an Instagram comment.

This unusual behavior sparked a discussion on her Oct. 26 show, when Williams told her audience:

I love entertaining you, you know, and it’s not easy. It’s not easy. You’re a tough crowd.

She added:

I always say I love you for watching because I really, really do. I come here every day and I try to do the best that I can for you. I appreciate you watching, but even after all of these years, it’s still work and effort put in for the hour that I’m out here with you, you know? I guess every day is not perfect, but I’m not a perfectionist. I’m not perfect.

Watch Wendy's Oct. 23 episode below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Wendy Williams
Talk Shows

WATCH: Wendy Williams Reveals How She's Coping with COVID-19 Filming Challenges

Nene Leakes, Wendy Williams
Talk Shows

WATCH: NeNe Leakes Updates The Breakfast Club on Wendy Williams Friendship

Wendy Williams, Jessica Simpson
Talk Shows

WATCH: Wendy Williams Slams Jessica Simpson for Allowing Daughter to Read Her Memoir

John Oliver and Wendy Williams
Talk Shows

WATCH: John Oliver and Wendy Williams Celebrate Their Newfound BFF Status