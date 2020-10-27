RUMOR REPORT: William deVry and Emme Rylan OUT at General Hospital

William deVry, Emme Rylan

Port Charles is about to have a few less residents. Multiple sources are saying actors William deVry (Julian Jerome) and Emme Rylan (Lulu Spencer) are being let go from the cast of General Hospital.

Rylan joined GH in 2013, fresh from her popular stint (2010-2013) as Abby Newman on The Young and the Restless. She took over the role of supercouple Luke and Laura's daughter following the exit of Julie Marie Berman. Rylan got her soap start playing Lizzie Spaulding on defunct daytime drama, Guiding Light from 2006-2009.

deVry also made his GH debut in 2013 playing media tycoon Derek Wells, who was soon revealed to be presumed dead mob boss Julian Jerome. He previously played Stephen "Storm" Logan Jr on The Bold and the Beautiful and sociopath Michael Cambias on All My Children.

"More cast cuts are coming," says one insider. "People are nervous."