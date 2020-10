Paging Dr. Forrester! Ashley Jones Returns to The Bold and the Beautiful

Steven Bergman Photography

One Forrester needed in the ER, stat! Ashley Jones announced on Instagram that she's headed back to The Bold and the Beautiful as Bridget Forrester.

The picture she shared featured her in costume, wearing scrubs and Bridget's medical ID. The Emmy nominee added that her first airdate back will be Monday, Nov. 2.

Check out Jones' announcement below.