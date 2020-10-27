The Young and the Restless' Eileen Davidson to Star in Sitcom 'Duke of the Valley'

The Young and the Restless star Eileen Davidson is showing off her comedic chops in the scripted sitcom Duke of the Valley, reports The Wrap. Focusing on the lives of the residents of an apartment building in California's San Fernando Valley, Duke is based on the memoirs of Davidson's late father-in-law, actor Dick Van Patten.

She shared on Instagram:

Duke will be a family affair. Davidson's husband, Dick's son Vincent Van Patten, and her stepson, Duke Van Patten, co-created and co-wrote the show. Vincent is set to direct and produce, along with Stefan Colson, Kim Waltrip, and his brother, James.

In the sitcom, Davidson will play Brenda, a "washed-up" thespian who can't come to terms with the fact her career is over. Duke Van Patten plays a fictional version of himself. He is an aspiring actor trying to hit it big in Tinseltown while living in an apartment owned by his "crazy uncle Jimmy" (played by James).

Other quirky inhabitants of the building include perfume-seller Heather (Caitlyn Jenner), Heather's roommate Fong (Thai Fong), and an unhoused killer named "Skipy" (played by Vincent himself).

Duke of the Valley is currently shooting and has already filmed its initial episode. It does not yet have a network or release date.