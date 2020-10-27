WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Dubs Jared Kushner's Remarks "a Fart in a Dust Storm"

Steven Bergman Photography

Whoopi Goldberg tackled Jared Kushner's latest racist statement on The View. On a recent episode of Fox & Friends, Kushner alleged that Black Americans don’t “want to be successful.”

In response to his segment, Goldberg fired back:

Boy, am I getting tired of hearing this crap from people who don’t know anything about what’s going on.

She added:

If you want people to stop bitching about stuff, then do something about it. You want people to say, ‘Hey, stop shooting us,’ then stop shooting us! You want to understand what's going on in the Black community, ask the white folks that are marching with all these Black Lives Matter kids, ‘cause they’re saying, 'We get it. Why don’t you?’

It’s a whole thing, you know, so when you talk about what you’re going to do for the Black community, don’t tell me you're going to pass this law or that law because you had an opportunity to do that. What I want you to do is I want you to address the issues. If you address the issues, then I’ll have some faith. When you do this, this is like a fart in a dust storm; it’s gone.

