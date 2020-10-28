Thorsten Kaye

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) are in their bedroom talking about Eric (John McCook). They both agree they feel badly for him. Ridge confesses that he really would like to focus on their reunion and not talk about Shauna (Denise Richards), Quinn (Rena Sofer), or anyone else. Brooke says she would like to move forward without anyone getting in the way. Brooke checks off the people who have interfered in their relationship over the years . . . Stephanie, Taylor, their collective broods . . . (are we missing anyone?).

Ridge says they can celebrate with a party, but Brooke says she will opt for the simple life and move ahead with him in their not so dramatic marriage. Ridge hopes for some surprises as they have many years ahead of them. Brooke promises they will install elevators when Ridge is no longer able to use the stairs. Ridge expresses his concerns about bland dinners and nights without romance. Brooke reminds him her best nights of sleep come from curling up next to him. Brooke just wants to savor every day with Ridge.

Ridge gives her a loving gaze and moves in for a lengthy kiss.

