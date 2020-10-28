Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of October 26, 2020 - Daytime Confidential

Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of October 26, 2020

Author:
Publish date:
Adrienne Frantz

All My Children

  • Jennifer Bassey (ex-Marian) will play the mother of a hitman-turned-minister in The Church of Mike
  • Josh Duhamel (ex-Leo) will star in the action-drama movie Blackout, filming in Mexico City
  • Dorothy Lyman (ex-Opal)'s new play, The Keys (about "fear, love and hope in the time of Covid") will get a Zoom reading
  • Cornelius Smith, Jr. (ex-Frankie) stars in the short film First Day Back, part of the The Social Justice Now Film Festival
  • Lacey Chabert (ex-Bianca) has partnered with Dearfoams Slippers for a holiday campaign
  • Keith Hamilton Cobb (ex-Noah) will screen his award-winning play, American Moor, as part of New Haven's Elm Shakespeare Company's virtual festival "Building a Brave New Theatre: Exploring Race & Shakespeare in 2020” and lead an Oct. 29 discussion

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Obba Babatundé (Julius) appears in the new thriller Trigger, streaming now on BET+
  • Adrienne Frantz (ex-Amber) stars in UPTV's new movie Always a Bride
  • Kristolyn Lloyd (ex-Dayzee) will star in an Audible production of Dominique Morisseau’s Paradise Blue for the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival season 

Days of Our Lives

General Hospital

Guiding Light

  • Tom Pelphrey (ex-Jonathan) has been cast as a regular in Amazon Prime's mystery-drama show, Outer Range; he will play Perry Abbott, a loyal son distraught over his wife's disappearance
  • Matt Bomer (ex-Ben) will star in LGBTQ+-themed short films from GLSEN
  • Victoria Platt (ex-Vicky) will join NCIS in the role of Special Agent Veronica "Ronnie" Tyler

One Life to Live

  • Florencia Lozano (ex-Téa) voices suffragette Victoria Woodhull in Season One of the podcast A Simply Herstory 

The Young and the Restless

