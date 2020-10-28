Booked and Busy: What Soap Alums Are Up to the Week of October 26, 2020

Steven Bergman Photography
All My Children (ex-Marian) will Jennifer Bassey play the mother of a hitman-turned-minister in The Church of Mike ex-Leo) will Josh Duhamel ( star in the action-drama movie Blackout, filming in Mexico City (ex-Opal)'s new Dorothy Lyman play, The Keys (about "fear, love and hope in the time of Covid") will get a Zoom reading (ex-Frankie) Cornelius Smith, Jr. stars in the short film First Day Back, part of the The Social Justice Now Film Festival (ex-Bianca) has Lacey Chabert partnered with Dearfoams Slippers for a holiday campaign (ex-Noah) will Keith Hamilton Cobb screen his award-winning play, American Moor, as part of New Haven's Elm Shakespeare Company's virtual festival "Building a Brave New Theatre: Exploring Race & Shakespeare in 2020” and lead an Oct. 29 discussion The Bold and the Beautiful (Julius) Obba Babatundé appears in the new thriller Trigger, streaming now on BET+ (ex-Amber) Adrienne Frantz stars in UPTV's new movie Always a Bride (ex-Dayzee) will star in an Audible production of Dominique Morisseau’s Kristolyn Lloyd Paradise Blue for the 2020 Williamstown Theatre Festival season Days of Our Lives General Hospital Guiding Light (ex-Jonathan) has been Tom Pelphrey cast as a regular in Amazon Prime's mystery-drama show, Outer Range; he will play Perry Abbott, a loyal son distraught over his wife's disappearance (ex-Ben) will Matt Bomer star in LGBTQ+-themed short films from GLSEN (ex-Vicky) will Victoria Platt join in the role of NCIS Special Agent Veronica "Ronnie" Tyler One Life to Live The Young and the Restless