Savannah Guthrie Set to Score "Megadeal" with NBC, Page Six Reports

On the heels of moderating the Donald Trump town hall, Today Show host Savannah Guthrie is looking to upgrade her deal with NBC, per Page Six. Initially panned for giving Trump a platform, Guthrie has since been praised for how she handled the President.

Page Six reports that Guthrie, who makes about $8 million a year now, is on the verge of signing a new "megadeal" with the network. A source said:

Savannah’s new deal will be significantly more than $8 million a year, taking into consideration inflation, [Matt] Lauer’s old deal [of $20 million] and her popularity.

Another insider told Page Six:

Savannah is in a new realm now at the network.

Guthrie also scored a major interview with Bob Woodward, among other recent highlights. Reps for NBC didn't respond to Page Six's requests for comment.

