WATCH: Tamar Braxton Denies Domestic Violence Allegations By Ex-Fiancé

Tamar Braxton is setting the record straight about claims she was violent against her ex-fiancé, David Adefeso. Braxton was a guest on Tamron Hall's show, where the singer and former co-host of The Real sat down to discuss everything from the abuse allegations and her suicide attempt to her relationship with her sisters.

During the interview, Braxton denied she was physically abusive to Adefeso. Last month, he was granted a restraining order against Braxton, where he accused her of punching him in the jugular and destroying his car as the two were driving and were in an argument. Braxton denied his claims and told Hall,

I am a survivor of a domestic violence relationship. And not at any point was David and I in an abusive relationship.

Hall addressed Adefeso's assertions he has the video to prove Braxton was the aggressor in the fight and he never laid a hand on her. Braxton claims she too has proof of the fight, an audio recording, and insists she didn't lay a finger on him. Hall quizzed Braxton on if either recording displayed any abuse. Braxton stated,

No, it doesn't. He has the video tape. He has it. It was in his car. Release it.

Braxton then opened up about her relationship with Adefeso and tearfully revealed,

No, let me tell you something that I loved David. He was my best friend. He was an amazing, amazing partner. He was my son's best friend as well, they were best friends. And it's just so hard because through everything else I never expected this from him. Now, I have to be real with myself. Is he acting like this because he found me the way that he found me? Probably. I don’t know.

Watch Braxton discuss the romance between the two and her struggles filming her family's reality show Braxton Family Values below.