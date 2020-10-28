WATCH: The Bay Wants You to Get Out and Vote!

Some cast members of The Bay have released a PSA encouraging Americans to use their right to vote. The digital series released a video featuring cast members urging people to make sure their "voice be heard."

In the video, General Hospital veteran and The Bay's Jackie Zeman (Sofia Madison) leads the charge, telling viewers of the multiple Daytime Emmy award-winning series to take part in the 2020 election. Zeman states,

Voting is an important part of our democracy.

See Zeman and her co-stars discuss the importance of voting below.