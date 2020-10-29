Judge Judy Sheindlin's New Court Show Heads to IMDb TV

Judith Sheindlin Steven Bergman Photography

Judith Sheindlin is joining the streaming game. The star and the face of Judge Judy will have a new court show on IMDb TV. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled show will have the no-nonsense Sheindlin doing similar things she did on the show that made her a household name, hearing cases before her and ruling on them.

Earlier in March, Sheindlin, who is currently featured in the 25th and last season of her self-titled court show, announced she would be moving onto another project, Judy Justice. Sheindlin told the trade paper in a released statement about her newest venture,