Judge Judy Sheindlin's New Court Show Heads to IMDb TV
Judith Sheindlin is joining the streaming game. The star and the face of Judge Judy will have a new court show on IMDb TV. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the untitled show will have the no-nonsense Sheindlin doing similar things she did on the show that made her a household name, hearing cases before her and ruling on them.
RELATED: Judge Judy to End After 25th Season, New Series Judy Justice Gears Up for Debut
Earlier in March, Sheindlin, who is currently featured in the 25th and last season of her self-titled court show, announced she would be moving onto another project, Judy Justice. Sheindlin told the trade paper in a released statement about her newest venture,
I'm over the moon to be in business with Amazon Studios and continuing this incredible journey with them on a new platform is so exciting. I used to yell at my husband, Jerry, for all the packages he had ordered from Amazon every day. I have enough mouthwash in the cabinets to keep the entire planet's breath fresh until the next millennium. The doorbell never stops ringing. The dogs don't even bark at the delivery people anymore. After I signed this deal, I apologized to Jerry. Who would have thought that the Sheindlins and Amazon would be mishpachah?