'People’ TV Show Nabs National Syndication Deal With Sony Pictures Television

People (the TV Show!) is coming to more televisions nationwide. Meredith Corporation, which acquired the magazine from Time Inc, has teamed up with Sony Pictures Television to have a national distribution of the entertainment news program, according to Deadline.



The site reveals People was to launch during the fall of 2020 on 16 local television stations. They're owned by Meredith, making their reach to 11 percent of the country. This helped to get it green lit outside of Meredith, depending on how well the show is received.

Patrick McCreery, President, Meredith Local Media Group, said in a released statement,

We are thrilled with the early success of People (the TV Show!) in Meredith’s markets and are excited to team with SPT to offer the show to other station groups for fall 2022.



People first aired on Sept. 14 along with The Drew Barrymore Show and Law & Crime Daily. It's outperformed better than other shows in some markets. The show broadcasts Monday through Friday in all 12 of the Meredith markets such as Atlanta, Flint-Saginaw, Greenville-Spartanburg, Hartford-New Haven, Kansas City, Las Vegas, Mobile-Pensacola, Nashville, Phoenix, Portland, Springfield-Holyoke, MA, and St. Louis.

The show is hosted by Kay Adams and Lawrence K. Jackson , and features Jeremy Parsons and Sandra Vergara as correspondents, as well as special contributors Nancy O'Dell and Gretchen Carlson.