The Talk Celebrates Halloween with Willy Wonka-Themed Episode

Get your sweet teeth ready! On Oct. 30, The Talk will celebrate Halloween with a special, "Willy Wonka & The Talk-olate Factory”-themed episode. The show will channel Roald Dahl's classic children's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with colorful costumes and sets.

CBS

Each guest or host will be dressed as a beloved character from the story. Sharon Osbourne will be Veruca Salt, Sheryl Underwood will be Violet Beauregarde, Carrie Ann Inaba will be Wonka himself, and Eve will be Mike Teavee. Special guests (invited with golden tickets, of course!) will include actor Jason Ritter as Charlie, TV doc Dr. Phil McGraw and his wife, Robin, as Grandpa Joe and Grandma Josephine, and Criminal Minds' Matthew Gray Gubler as Augustus Gloop.

CBS

For a hearty snack, Slugworth (Top Chef alum Antonia Lofaso) will whip up a delicious sandwich treat, while Debbie Gibson will perform "The Candy Man," a classic from the 1971 movie.

Don't miss The Talk's Halloween episode, airing at 2 PM EST on CBS.