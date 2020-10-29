Victor: Mr. Mumbles (Eric Braeden) visits Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), but it isn't all that it seems.

Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) plots and has a trap set against Adam (Mark Grossman).

Adam: The black sheep Newman goes too far with his latest schemes. Meanwhile, his friendship with Chance (Donny Boaz) may be over as the former Fed threatens him. Watch for Adam to cover up what nefarious plot he's been up to.

Chelsea: The fashion designer/con artist's problems go from bad to worse. Chelsea goes to Adam's to pick up the remainder of her stuff. When Adam leaves the room, she notices her ex has a laptop open and a ton of red Xs around Newman Tower! Chelsea deduces Adam is again out for revenge against his family and decides to tell Chance all about what's going on. She heads to the Chancellor Mansion to wait for him and is stunned by what she sees when she's there and gets kidnapped! Is Adam responsible?

Chloe: The fashionista (Elizabeth Hendrickson) is very nervous about her pal Chelsea's well-being.

Lily: The communications exec (Christel Khalil) attempts to rebuff Billy's (Jason Thompson) advances.

Elena: The good doctor (Brytni Sarpy) is confused about which Winters cousin to be with: Devon (Bryton James) or Nate (Sean Dominic).

Chance: The Fed goes to Ashley (Eileen Davidson) for her blessing.

Jack: Old Smilin' (Peter Bergman) has a hard time letting his mother, Dina, (Marla Adams) go. Watch for high drama go down at Dina's will reading.

Lola: The chef (Sasha Calle) checks Summer (Hunter King).

Paul: The chief of police (Doug Davidson) has some horrifying news he discloses to Victor.

November Sweeps

Buckle up, because things are about to get bumpy and crazy in Genoa City!

A big whodunnit is will take place and the ripple effects will be felt throughout GC. Paul and D.A. Michael Baldwin (Christian LeBlanc) team up to find out who the person is.

Newman family: Adam is spiraling out of control, and his decisions are causing trouble for the entire family. Look for Victor to try and help his son, but Victoria's schemes put a wrench into it, as Nikki attempts (Melody Thomas Scott) to calm the crisis with the family.

The Abbotts: Jack is blazing mad at the newest member of the family, Theo, (Tyler Johnson), as he goes after Dina's money. Watch for Jack and his sisters Ashley and Traci (Beth Maitland) to join forces to stop Theo.

Devon/Amanda/Nate/Elena: New Hope Clinic's doctors' dirty deeds bring the brooding billionaire and the legal ace (Mishael Morgan) a bit closer. Watch for Amanda to look to Devon to unlock her past as Elena realizes she may have to continue without Devon. Meanwhile, Devon's fight with Nate has some severe consequences for Dr. Hastings. Could Nate's surgical career be over?

Billy/Lily: The Abbott rebel finds himself embroiled in some legal problems when a who-did-it crime hits Genoa City. This issue will have some ramifications on Billy and Lily and she will be his biggest defender.

Chance/Abby: The Newman-Abbott (Melissa Ordway) hybrid makes a huge life choice regarding her and Chance, which shocks her family.

Rey/Sharon/Nick/Phyllis: The budding therapist (Sharon Case) and the detective (Jordi Vilasuso) plan their upcoming wedding, when they get derailed, due to Rey getting roped into investigating the big who-did-it of Genoa City. Meanwhile, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Sharon are concerned by Faith's (Alyvia Alyn Lind) recent behavior. Watch for Phyllis to get herself involved in Faith's business when she tries to help Faith. Will this cause problems for Phick?

Theo/Lola/Kyle/Summer: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) is determined to prove to the Newman tartlet he is devoted to her and doesn't want Lola. While this is happening, former friends Kyle and Theo's beef heats up once again.

Kevin/Chloe/Chelsea: The Fishers' world is turned upside down when Chelsea movs in with them at the Chancellor Mansion. Kevin (Greg Rikaart) and Chloe are clueless to the big secret Chelsea is hiding. Meanwhile, Chelsea claims she's done with Adam,but the feelings are still there.

Sally Spectra: The SoCal designer (Courtney Hope) comes to GC, fresh from the drama she had back in Los Angeles. Lauren (Tracey Bregman) hires the redhead as her assistant at Fenmore's but Sally has her sights set on something else...