Sneak Peek: Thomas Spirals Deeper Down the Rabbit Hole on The Bold and the Beautiful

Matthew Atkinson

Thomas' (Matthew Atkinson) mind keeps playing tricks on him on The Bold and the Beautiful. His mask dropped a bit when he blurted out to Finn (Tanner Novlan) that faux Hope told him she wanted to be with him. Finn wasn't sure he heard it right and asked if Thomas was okay as he touched the back of his head.

The real Hope (Annika Noelle) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) believe he's turned a corner . . . in a good way.

Unfortunately, Thomas is getting worse, not better. He knows faux Hope's not real, yet he hears her talking to him. It's a good thing Liam (Scott Clifton) is on the watch to keep everyone safe!

Catch the latest B&B video below: