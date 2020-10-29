Tricia Cast Returns to The Young and the Restless This November

Nina Webster is headed back to Genoa City. The acting phenom known as Tricia Cast is returning to her old stomping grounds at The Young and the Restless, reports Entertainment Weekly.

During her time back in GC, Nina will reunite with her old pal Christine Blair (Lauralee Bell) and her younger son, Chance (Donny Boaz). Her first airdate will be in early November. Nina is also set to return during the week of Nov. 30, when Y&R will celebrate its 12,000 episode.

Nina hasn't been seen in town for seven years. Welcome back, Ms. Webster!

