Fox Greenlights The View Co-Host Sunny Hostin's Drama The Counsel

Author:
Publish date:
Sunny Hostin

The View's Sunny Hostin is creating a series based on her life. The co-host of ABC's longtime talk show received a script commitment with a penalty by Fox for the one-hour drama The Counsel, a new series from Hostin and Scott Free Production. It is also a co-production of Universal Television.

According to Deadline, The Counsel takes its inspiration from Hostin's life experiences and will center on four women of color in their 30s who are at the top of their career fields of journalism, law, politics, and PR. The quad finds themselves facing a scandal that threatens to derail what they've accomplished, and the women must depend on their lifelong friendship to defeat the drama.

Erica Shelton will write the show and serve as executive producer, along with Hostin, Ridley Scott, Jordan Sheehan, David W. Zucker, and Clayton Krueger through Scott Free Productions.

 

 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Sunny Hostin
Talk Shows

WATCH: Sunny Hostin "Disappointed and Saddened" Over Alleged Racist Remarks ABC Exec Made About Her

Sunny Hostin
Talk Shows

The View's Sunny Hostin to Release Memoir This Fall

Sunny Hostin, Bethenny Frankel
Talk Shows

The View's Sunny Hostin RIPS Bethenny Frankel Over Drug Accusation

Sunny Hostin
Talk Shows

Sunny Hostin Claims ABC News Tried to Censor Negative Chapters in Her Memoir