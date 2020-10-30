Finola Hughes, Laura Wright

General Hospital will note the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment to the US Constitution in a special episode that will air on Monday, November 2.

Beatrice Eckert (Laura Wright) a suffragist, is set on getting the word out for women to exercise their right to vote in a nod to a unique chapter in American history.

Follow the story of struggle and triumph with an all female cast, which will include Finola Hughes, Eden McCoy, Sydney Mikayla, Brook Kerr, Maura West, Nancy Lee Grahn, Briana Nicole Henry, and more.

Watch the GH promo below: