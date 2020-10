Genoa City is welcomed back another familiar face. Not only is Tricia Cast heading back to The Young and the Restless as Nina Webster, but is Lauren Woodland is set to reprise her role as Brittany Hodges Guttierez, according to Soap Opera Digest.

Last seen in GC a year ago, legal eagle Brittany will mix it up with Wisconsin's finest once again. Look out for the fan-favorite character to begin her return on Friday, Nov. 13.