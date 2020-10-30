Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful is featuring an unusual storyline at the moment. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson), who seemed over his obsession with Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle), is now hearing a Hope mannequin talking to him.

What's going on with the young Mr. Forrester? Atkinson talked with TV Insider and said Thomas is suffering in a way we might not have imagined. He explained:

We have a guy who's suffering from severe mental illness. He doesn’t understand that this is happening; he’s living in a reality that’s very different from the one most people live in. A lot of people are suffering from mental illness and maybe we should talk about these things a little more?

Atkinson also noted that he spoke to a psychologist about "paranoid schizophrenia." But did Bold's use of dolls for love scenes inspire this unusual storyline? He mused:

That likely put a nugget [of an idea] into the writers’ brains. And it was brilliant that the writers said, "Let’s have someone talk to a doll.’

With Thomas battling a mental illness, is it time for his psychiatrist mom to come home? Atkinson suggested: