WATCH: The Ellen DeGeneres Show Brings Back Masked, Limited Live Audience

This season, Ellen has had to deal with everything from falling ratings to controversial treatment of its staffers. Now, one thing is getting back to normal....sort of.

For the first time in months, due to COVID-19 restrictions, Ellen DeGeneres welcomed back a live audience on Oct. 28. However, the audience was a smaller and socially-distanced one, Deadline reports.

The show had no more than 40 attendees in its autumnally-decorated seats. Besides remaining socially distanced and wearing masks, guests also had to pass health screenings. DeGeneres said light-heartedly:

All of you were tested and you tested negative for COVID. Some of you tested positive for other things, but I’m no snitch.

Ellen also has a remote, 30-person audience, bringing its total attendee count to 70. For the holiday season, the show will highlight frontline workers, first responders, and other heroes, along with having its traditional guests.

Watch DeGeneres welcome back her audience below.