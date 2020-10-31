The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Zende Melts Paris’ Butter

Author:
Publish date:
Delon de Metz

Delon de Metz

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Quinn (Rena Sofer) finds out Shauna (Denise Richards) has taken her place at the Forrester mansion. 

Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells Liam (Scott Clifton) about his very strange conversation with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson). 

Paris (Diamond White) gets all up in Zoe's (Kiara Barnes) business. 

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) pays Eric (John McCook) a visit to talk about Quinn.  

Liam is on a mission to prevent Thomas from crossing paths with Hope (Annika Noelle). 

Paris has eyes for Zende (Delon de Metz). 

Thomas takes yet another turn to the dark side. 

Liam tries to get Hope and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to listen to him about Thomas. 

Zoe wants Paris to steer clear of Zende. 

Liam is taken aback by what he finds in Thomas’ living room. 

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

bb-spoilers-10:23:2020
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Steffy Ain't Buying What Hope Is Selling

bb-spoilers-10:16:2020
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Flo Shocks Wyatt By Inviting Quinn to Move In!

bb-spoilers-10:9:2020
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Carter Wants Zoe to Move In While Zende Moves In on Zoe

bb-spoilers-10:3:2020
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Thomas and Zende Whip 'Em Out and Measure