The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Zende Melts Paris’ Butter

Delon de Metz

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Quinn (Rena Sofer) finds out Shauna (Denise Richards) has taken her place at the Forrester mansion.

Finn (Tanner Novlan) tells Liam (Scott Clifton) about his very strange conversation with Thomas (Matthew Atkinson).

Paris (Diamond White) gets all up in Zoe's (Kiara Barnes) business.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) pays Eric (John McCook) a visit to talk about Quinn.

Liam is on a mission to prevent Thomas from crossing paths with Hope (Annika Noelle).

Paris has eyes for Zende (Delon de Metz).

Thomas takes yet another turn to the dark side.

Liam tries to get Hope and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) to listen to him about Thomas.

Zoe wants Paris to steer clear of Zende.

Liam is taken aback by what he finds in Thomas’ living room.