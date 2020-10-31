Days of Our Lives Promo: Abigail Blows the Lid Off Her Parents' Party

Billy Flynn, Marci Miller, Emily O'Brien

Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Cady McClain) enjoy their celebration on Days of Our Lives. JJ (Casey Moss) is home, but that's not enough. Like any happening in Salem, something's gonna blow. Abigail (Marci Miller) has some intel about Jack's shenanigans whilst his beloved was in a coma . . . and decides it's a good time to bring it up.

Eli's (Lamon Archey) in the hospital spilling secrets . . . and one captures Lani's (Sal Stowers) attention.

Jake (Brandon Barash) asks for Kate's (Lauren Koslow) advice. He likes bad girls and wants to know if she knows any.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) confronts Vincent (Michael Teh) in his quest to find his beloved Ciara.

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) wonders why Tripp (Lucas Adams) would consult to a DNA test that could deepen his troubles, but Tripp has no idea of what she speaks.

Watch the new DAYS promo below: