Days of Our Lives Spoilers: The Past Comes Back to Smack Jennifer Rose Upside the Head

Cady McClain

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Jennifer Rose (Cady McClain) has a sit down with Bonnie (Judi Evans).

Lani (Sal Stowers) runs amok when Eli (Lamon Archey) disappears from the hospital.

Theo (Cameron Johnson) returns to Salem!

Xander (Paul Telfer) schools Charlie (Mike C. Manning) about women . . . specifically, Claire (Isabel Durant).

Tripp (Lucas Adams) comes clean to Ciara's headstone.

Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) pulls a piece on Vincent (Michael Teh), but is stopped just in time by Shawn Douglas (Brandon Beemer).

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) tries to convince Steve (Stephen Nichols) to talk DNA with Tripp.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Jake (Brandon Barash) have a party!

Tripp is FURIOUS when Allie (Lindsay Arnold) tells him Kayla ran his DNA.

Jennifer Rose is STUNNED by a blast from the past.

JJ (Casey Moss) returns to Salem just in time to celebrate his parents.

Gwen (Emily O'Brien) puts the kibosh on Chad (Billy Flynn) and Abigail's (Marci Miller) enchanted evening.

Theo and Claire reunite and share memories of Ciara.

Kate gives Roman (Josh Taylor) the skinny about Allie and Tripp.

Orpheus (George DelHoyo) and Christian (Brock Kelly) make tracks.

Jennifer Rose and Kayla have a sit down.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) are all John and Marlena.

Allie fills Nicole (Arianne Zucker) in on DNA-gate.

Belle (Martha Madison) is pleasantly surprised by Shawn Douglas.